Police have arrested five people on suspicion of hare coursing near Boston.

Officers attended a report of suspected hare coursing along the Newham Drain in New York on Saturday, January 7, at around 11.48am.

In a statement issued yesterday (Tuesday), a spokesperson said: “The suspected hare coursers were still in the area at the time, and were arrested.

"One dog and two vehicles were also seized. The men were questioned and released on bail while investigations continue.

“They were a 39-year-old man from St Albans, Hertfordshire; a 31-year-old man from Bagsworth, Leicestershire; a 35-year-old man from Barrowby, Grantham; a 34-year-old man from Arthingworth, Northamptonshire, and a 21-year-old from Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

“To date, since the hare coursing season began in September, we have seized 35 dogs and arrested 26 people who are on bail, either awaiting court hearing dates, or while investigations continue.

We have also seized nine vehicles since the season began.”

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “Hare coursing is criminal, as well as cruel and we will continue to work with communities and partners to tackle the problem.

“As you can see, the majority of those we have arrested in recent months have been from outside of the county. These suspects are often linked to organised crime groups as well as hare coursing.

“Hare coursers will often seek to commit other criminal offences against the community as a whole. There has also been far too many occasions where hare coursers are also placing the public and police officers in real danger due to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

“A message to anyone thinking about hare coursing in Lincolnshire: We will adapt our tactics and resources, and with the help of the people of Lincolnshire, we will arrest you, we will seize your vehicle, seize your dogs and work tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution.”

“I would urge the public to be vigilant. If you spot any potential hare coursers, please contact us immediately.”

Report hare coursing to Lincolnshire Police

The police want to warn members of the public not to approach anyone you suspect of hare coursing, saying “please do not put yourself at risk”.