Police arrest four people in connection with Wragby Coop store robbery

Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at the Co-op on Lincoln Road in Wragby earlier this month.

The incident was reported just before 10pm on Sunday December 8.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Various searches have taken place and, what we believe to be, some of the stolen property has been recovered.”

All four people have been released on bail whilst inquiries continue.

Officers were called after reports that two members of staff at the Wragby Coop had been assaulted by two men as they were closing the store. “They did not suffer any serious injuries,” said police.

The men stole cash and cigarettes, which were put in large white bags.

An appeal was made to find those responsible.