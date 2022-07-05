Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating an affray following reports that a large group of youths were involved in violent disorder at the playing fields in Metheringham at the weekend.

A force spokesperson said yesterday (Monday): “The incident included two boys with what appeared to be blades as well as punches and kicks being thrown between several people, and took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday in the public space.

“We are treating this as a priority and have made three arrests so far.

“We believe this was an isolated and planned incident involving people who knew each other, but we know that it will be concerning for people living in the village.”

Inspector Rachel Blackwell, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a very serious incident and we understand there will be people who feel frightened by what they may have heard, witnessed, or seen on social media. Local residents may notice an increased policing presence in the coming days as we work hard to identify and deal with those involved that haven’t yet been, and more importantly to reassure the community that we are taking robust action."Our communities have the right to visit a play park in the middle of the day without the fear that they would witness such violent and frightening behaviour. There were young children and families at the park at the time of the incident, and we would like to reassure them, and anyone else who feels worried about this incident, that we are giving this our full attention."

“We have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of public order offences. The 16-year-old boy has been released on bail, and the 15-year-old has been released under investigation which our enquiries continue. We have also arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been released on bail.

"We know that there were lots of people there who saw and possibly filmed the incident, and we would appeal to them to come forward and share that footage or information they may have. This will help police to collate the full picture.”

Today (Tuesday) – they issued an update to say: “We have made a further arrest in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Metheringham on 2 July. The 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has been released on bail.

“Our investigations continue and we would still encourage anyone with footage or information about the incident or those involved to come forward.”

To contact the police about this incident, call 101, quoting incident 287 of 2 July, or email [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.