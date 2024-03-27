Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police say they have arrested have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the two vehicle collision on March 4.

A force spokesperson said: “He was arrested on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail while investigations are continuing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, five other people were injured in the collision, which took place on the A16 between Kirton and the Sutterton Roundabout shortly before 6.50am.

Previously, on March 4, the police released the following details and appeal for information.

"The woman’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers,” the spokesperson said.

“The vehicles involved are a blue Volkswagen Scirocco (travelling towards Boston) and a blue Vauxhall Zafira (travelling towards Spalding).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad