Police arrest man in connection with fatal A16 collision near Kirton
Lincolnshire Police say they have arrested have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the two vehicle collision on March 4.
A force spokesperson said: “He was arrested on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail while investigations are continuing."
As previously reported, five other people were injured in the collision, which took place on the A16 between Kirton and the Sutterton Roundabout shortly before 6.50am.
Previously, on March 4, the police released the following details and appeal for information.
"The woman’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers,” the spokesperson said.
“The vehicles involved are a blue Volkswagen Scirocco (travelling towards Boston) and a blue Vauxhall Zafira (travelling towards Spalding).
“We are appealing for information and dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision. Anyone who has witnessed the collision and not yet spoken with officers, or anyone who has relevant footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Please email [email protected] or call 01522 212316 quoting incident 58 of 4 March.”