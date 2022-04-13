Police arrest man in connection with ‘mindless vandalism’ in Boston

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage at a shopping centre in Boston.

By Gemma Gadd
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:16 pm
The damaged planter at Pescod Square in Boston.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said this afternoon: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with anti-social behaviour in Pescod Square.

“He was arrested on April 11th, after play equipment and a planter to the value of around £500 were damaged at around 11.23pm on Sunday 10 April.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man has been released on bail while the police investigation continues.

Some recently-installed children's play equipment was also damaged.

PC James Pudney said: “We take all reports of criminal damage seriously.

“We would like to thank the public for their support in helping us to identify the suspect.

“He was arrested the day after the damage took place. Our investigations are ongoing.

“This is mindless act and will not be tolerated.”

Several bins were also damaged in the incident.

If you have been a victim of crime, or to report a crime, please call police on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.