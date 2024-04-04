Adam Bailey, who was found dead in Sleaford in February.

Lincolnshire Police have announced that they made a further arrest yesterday (Wednesday, April 3) of a 44-year-old woman in the Sleaford area on suspicion of murder after officers found Adam Bailey, 49, dead at his home in Tamer Road, Sleaford on the afternoon of February 16.

She has since been released on bail.

Officers had already arrested a 34 year old man and two 16 year old boys also on suspicion of murder. All have been released pending further investigations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the death of Adam Bailey is continuing and our detectives have been following a number of lines of enquiry over the past several weeks.

"We are still continuing to appeal for witnesses, information of footage of Adam in the time leading up to his death. He frequented the Tamer Road or Boston Road areas of Sleaford.”

Last week they appealed if anyone had seen him in or around Lloyds Bank at some point between February 11 and 16 .

If you can help, you can submit information and footage through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), or call 101 quoting incident number 205 of February 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad