Police arrest youth in connection with graffiti damage at Boston police station

Graffiti was reportedly sprayed onto the walls and doors at Boston Police Station on Monday afternoon.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:48 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said today (Wednesday): “A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with criminal damage at Boston Police Station.

“The boy was caught spraying graffiti on the walls and doors of the police station at around 12.20pm on Monday 1 August. This has been removed.

“He was arrested, interviewed, and released under investigation.

“The case has been referred to the Youth Offending Service to be dealt with.”

Inspector Cliff Fairhurst added: “We continue to take swift action on anyone causing damage to any property in the town. Those offending will be dealt with accordingly.”

If you are a victim of anti-social behaviour you can call police on the non-emergency number 101, or if you feel there is an immediate risk, you should call 999.