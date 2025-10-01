Police attend collision involving motorcycle and pedestrian near Boston

Police attended a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian near Boston this morning (Wednesday, October 1).

The incident took place on the A16 at its junction with Tytton Lane East and was reported to the force at 8.05am.

The rider of the motorcycle and the pedestrian were both taken to hospital.

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident. It was reported as being open again at about 11.20am, police said.

A short while ago, a spokesman for the force said that the incident resulted in ‘no injuries’.

