Police called to abusive youths in Sleaford hurling objects from shop roofs

Police officers were called to reports of abusive youths hurling objects from shop roofs in Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are issuing warnings to parents after reports of three young boys climbing on shop roofs in Sleaford town centre and hurling objects and abuse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday afternoon (August 5) Sleaford Police reported that three male youths were reported for anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Posting on Facebook the policing team said: “This afternoon, we’ve sadly seen a rise in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three male youths have been reported for using foul and abusive language towards others, climbing onto shop roofs, and throwing objects from above – causing disruption and concern to the public."

They added: “Parents – do you know where your child has been today? Who they’ve been with? What they’ve been doing," adding, “Please speak to your children about the impact of their actions. Let’s work together to keep our town safe and respectful for everyone.”