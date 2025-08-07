Police called to abusive youths in Sleaford hurling objects from shop roofs
On Tuesday afternoon (August 5) Sleaford Police reported that three male youths were reported for anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
Posting on Facebook the policing team said: “This afternoon, we’ve sadly seen a rise in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town centre.
“Three male youths have been reported for using foul and abusive language towards others, climbing onto shop roofs, and throwing objects from above – causing disruption and concern to the public."
They added: “Parents – do you know where your child has been today? Who they’ve been with? What they’ve been doing," adding, “Please speak to your children about the impact of their actions. Let’s work together to keep our town safe and respectful for everyone.”