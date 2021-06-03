Police charge man with two murders in Louth

Tributes have been left outside the property in High Holme Road.

Lincolnshire police said officers attended High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday evening.

Tragically, both Bethany, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren were confirmed to have died.

This afternoon (June 3) Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was charged with:

- Two counts of murder;

- Wounding with intent to resist arrest;

- One count of burglary.

He is due to appear at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing, tomorrow (June 4).

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, Head of Crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This has been one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations that we have ever dealt with. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

“Throughout the investigation we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them.

“Many in the media, too, have been a fantastic support to us in sharing our messages and appeals.

“Given the scale of the investigation, officers from several departments across the Force have been involved and worked extremely long hours in a fast-moving investigation.

“We have also been assisted by our colleagues at the East Midlands Special Operations Unit and Humberside Police, and I am very grateful to them.

“It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process.

“We’d also ask people to respect the families’ privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Anyone with information relating to the investigation should call 101, quoting Incident 445 of 31st May.