The claims published by The Sun on Monday say that the resort “suffers from a lack of local policing” – in spite of a major Lincolnshire Police presence in the village on Friday evening as part of the Summertime Policing Plan’s action against drink and drugs.

According to the Sun, one resident claimed: “The police have their work cut out dealing with the idiots coming here for holidays who end up drunk and fighting. I do not go out in the evening. We like to be home by 6 or 7 o’clock before the troublemakers come out. We see police cars going up and down all the time dealing with problems everywhere. These yobs are paying £2.20 a pints so they are sitting in the bar getting blitzed all day..then they come out to cause trouble."