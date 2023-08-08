The claims published by The Sun on Monday say that the resort “suffers from a lack of local policing” – in spite of a major Lincolnshire Police presence in the village on Friday evening as part of the Summertime Policing Plan’s action against drink and drugs.
According to the Sun, one resident claimed: “The police have their work cut out dealing with the idiots coming here for holidays who end up drunk and fighting. I do not go out in the evening. We like to be home by 6 or 7 o’clock before the troublemakers come out. We see police cars going up and down all the time dealing with problems everywhere. These yobs are paying £2.20 a pints so they are sitting in the bar getting blitzed all day..then they come out to cause trouble."
The Sun claims residents fear there is worse to come, with reports suggesting local police plan to reduce the number of Police and Community Support Officers (PCSOs).