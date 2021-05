Lincolnshire Police have charged a 43-year-old man with burglary.

Leon Rayner, 43, of Allenby Way, Skegness, has been charged and remanded into custody following a burglary in Canterbury Drive on April 22.

A woman was also arrested and later released under investigation.

In a statement, police said they are aware that another local man, unconnected with the incident, has been targeted due to inaccurate suspicions within the community.