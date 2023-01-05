Police comment on challenge of tackling prolific shoplifter in Boston who committed 19 offences in 38 days, stealing goods worth more than £2,400

Lincolnshire Police has spoken of the challenge it faced in tackling a shoplifter in Boston who committed 19 offences in 38 days, stealing goods totalling more than £2,400 in value.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

The offender in question appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court in November, charged with 19 counts of theft between October 4 and November 17.

The businesses targeted were the Co-operative (12 times), Tesco (three times), and Boots, Farm Foods, Heron Foods and Poundstretcher (once each).

In 18 of the 19 thefts, the court was told how much was stolen and amounts ranged from £26.80 (groceries) to £590 (fragrances).

After pleading guilty to all 19 charges, the offender was committed to prison for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £825 in compensation.

The Standard approached Lincolnshire Police for a comment in relation to the offences.

A spokesman stressed that the force appreciates that shop thefts have a ‘significant impact’ on businesses affected.

They said officers in its Boston Neighbourhood Policing Team ‘spent days’ gathering CCTV footage and statements in relation to the incidents, helping link them to the offender, who was of no fixed abode.