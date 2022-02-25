Police concerned for mum and toddler missing from the Boston area

Have you seen Stefania and her 18-month-old daughter Monsera?

A police spokesman said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 20-year-old Stefania and her 18-month-old daughter Monsera.

“They were reported missing from the Boston area and were last seen yesterday morning (24 Feb).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Stefania has a thin build and has very long red hair. She is believed to be carrying a bag and has her baby Monsera with her.

“We are appealing for help and any other information that can assist our officers. If you can help, call 101.”

Romanian translation of the police appeal:

“Ati vazut-o pe Stefania si Monsera?

“Suntem din ce in ce mai ingrijorati de bunastarea Stefaniei, de 20 de ani si a ficei ei, Monsera de 18 luni.

“Ele au fost date dispararute ieri din zona Boston si au fost vazute ultima data ieri dimineata (24 Februarie).

“Stefania este slabuta si are parul lung de culoare roscat. Credem ca avea cu ea o sacosa si o avea pe fica ei, Monsera cu ea.

“Facem un apel la ajutorul dumneavoastra si la orice informatie care ar putea ajuta ofiterii de politie .