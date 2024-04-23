Anti-social vehicle-use orders have been issued in Skegness.

They were reported for driving without due care and attention at North Parade car park on Wednesday, April 17, at around 10.30pm.

Members of the public saw the drivers executing burnouts - the act of spinning the wheels of a vehicle on the spot to create smoke - and doughnuts - a manoeuvre that sees circular skid marks left on a road surface.

All four people were located with their vehicles and were issued a Section 59 warning, which is given to motorists who use their vehicles in an anti-social manner.

PC Billy Spence says this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Skegness.

He said: “Vehicle nuisance at this car park is a big concern for Skegness residents and visitors. We are determined to challenge this behaviour to ensure people feel safe when coming to our town.”