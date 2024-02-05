Police describe Skegness murder as 'vicious attack' by homeless man on victim he used as 'cash cow'

Convicted - Anthony-David-Robertson.

Anthony Robertson, 32, had denied murdering Charles McGhee Adair, 59, who was found dead on scrubland near a Tesco supermarket in the resort on July 3 last year.

But a jury at Lincoln Crown Court took just over an hour to find Robertson guilty of murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also convicted Robertson of a second charge of robbery relating to Mr Adair on the same date.

Police at the scene where the body was found.

Robertson showed no reaction as the guilty verdicts were returned.

Judge Simon Hirst told Robertson: "You have heard the verdicts of the jury and I hope that I can sentence you this afternoon.

Mr Adair was from the Northamptonshire town of Corby and had travelled to Skegness for a music festival with friends who were staying in a bed and breakfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to Richmond Drive in Skegness shortly after midday on 3 July after the body of Mr Adair was discovered by another drugs user in the scrubland.

The body of Charles McGhee Adair, 59, was found on scrubland near Tesco in Skegness.

Jurors heard Mr Adair was murdered by homeless Robertson who he ‘randomly’ met in the street before the pair spent a night together drinking and buying drugs – funded by Mr Adair.

Mr Adair had left his bed and breakfast at around 7pm on 2 July and first encountered Robertson at around 8.40pm, according to CCTV evidence recovered by the police.

Prosecutors said Mr Adair was last seen at 5.40am on 3 July after the pair were spotted on CCTV walking into scrub-land behind a local Tesco store, a well-known area for drug-taking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Adair’s body was found later that day in the scrub-land by a different drugs user.

The prosecution said that Mr Adair had been beaten to the head so badly that his injuries had killed him.

Jonathan Cox, prosecuting, told jurors that while in the scrubland Robertson had stolen Mr Adair’s wallet containing his bank card.

Robertson denied murder but admitted unlawfully killing Mr Adair claiming he lost control and hit the older man over the head with a piece of concrete after he touched his groin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurors heard Robertson had already pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Adair, the theft of his mobile phone and fraud relating to the use of his bank card.

Police have described the incident as a vicious attack. After the verdict, DCI Jen Lovatt, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Robertson clearly used Mr McGhee Adair to fund his night out during which he was bought alcohol, food, and drugs.

“Robertson used his victim as a cash-cow and aimed to obtain as much money from him as possible. Adair was set to leave Skegness later the day he died and would have ended Roberson’s cash flow, leading to the attack.

“Our investigation showed that Robertson used his victim’s bank card after death. Robertson sold the victim’s phone without his knowledge during the evening prior to his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This was a vicious attack in which Robertson beat Mr McGhee Adair and left him for dead.

“This was a complex investigation and we would like to thank everyone for their support.