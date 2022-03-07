Police discover cannabis grow at address after ambulance responds to medical emergency

Emergency services were called out to an adress in Kirton on Friday where a man died at the scene, and a second man was charged with cultivation of cannabis. Stock image

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police explained: “We received a call at 2.23pm from our colleagues in the ambulance service, requesting assistance following a medical emergency at the property on London Road.

“A man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“While at the property, officers discovered a cannabis grow of around 300 plants.

“A second man, Aivaras Velavicius, 27, of London Road, Kirton, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with cultivation of cannabis.”

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court today (Monday).