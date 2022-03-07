Police discover cannabis grow at address after ambulance responds to medical emergency

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police explained: “We received a call at 2.23pm from our colleagues in the ambulance service, requesting assistance following a medical emergency at the property on London Road.
“A man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
“While at the property, officers discovered a cannabis grow of around 300 plants.
“A second man, Aivaras Velavicius, 27, of London Road, Kirton, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with cultivation of cannabis.”
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court today (Monday).
The spokesperson added: ““We continue to investigate, and anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 249 of 4 March.”