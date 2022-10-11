PD Orbit.

Officers were called to a report of a single car collision that occurred on Park Lane, Ewerby at about 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 5.

The occupant had abandoned the vehicle and left the location said police, so PD Orbit and handler arrived and picked up a scent, tracking it for 500 yards to a front door.

A police spokesman said: “Orbit has tracked from the scene to the front door of an address. Once inside the registered keeper of the vehicle was located and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

The force spokesman said a woman from Sleaford has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

PD Orbit was singled out for praise on the force’s police dog section Twitter feed, with comments responding such as: “Well done Team Orbit.”

The crime-fighting canine joined Lincolnshire Police in June 2019.

The news comes as the force announces its dogs are starring in a charity calendar priced at £10 each.

Calendars can be purchased by emailing: [email protected] (See page 15 for full story).

Each month, the calendar features a specialist police dog photographed in rural Lincolnshire.

There is also a mini profile of each dog stating their name, age, who their handler is and length of service in the force.

All proceeds will be donated to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that supports serving and retired police dogs across the United Kingdom.

The foundation provides much needed financial support to over 300 unsung canine heroes and their owners.

PC Martyn Cragg, a Lincolnshire police dog instructor, said: “Police dogs serve their communities in Lincolnshire all their lives and are often working in dangerous situations on the frontline.