Nobody under the age of 18 was found when officers visited premises along the coast during GCSE results day to carry out their own ID checks on patrons – a result Lincolnshire Police says it is delighted with.

Police carried out ID checks as part of Operation California.

The ‘Challenge 25’ incidents were revealed as part of Operqation California – a multiagency operation to prevent violence, anti-social behaviour and to tackle drugs in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe. Police, East Lindsey District Council, and the drug, alcohol and mental health charity, With You have been working together on this.

However, two premises in Chapel St Leonards that did not challenge a person attempting to buy alcohol are to be investigated, say police.

Later that day, the ‘drugs itemiser’ – a machine which detects any residue of drugs on people and surfaces – was used at Buster’s in Skegness. A total of 150 people had their hands swabbed as a condition of entry by the venue, and three people indicated a high reading for cocaine, which showed they may had been in close proximity to the controlled drug. They were stopped and searched, and no drugs were found.

PC Billy Spence said: "We couldn’t be happier with how this is going – no results are good results for us! The venues have all been very receptive, particularly Buster’s which is deploying the itemiser at the point of entry to ensure that its customers are complying with the law."This kind of engagement from venues sends a clear message that drugs will not be tolerated."