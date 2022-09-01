Police hunt for man after missing court for sentencing
Police are hunting for a Billingborough man after he failed to attend court for sentencing.
Bobby Hobbs, 42, is wanted after failing to attend court on August 25.
Hobbs was due to be sentenced for attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.
Hobbs is linked to the Billingborough area but police say he may be living rough near the town of Sandy, in Bedfordshire.
Most Popular
You can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously or go online.
Or call 101 quoting occurrence 22000496045 or email: [email protected]