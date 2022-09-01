Police hunt for man after missing court for sentencing

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police are looking for Bobby Hobbs from Billingborough.

Bobby Hobbs, 42, is wanted after failing to attend court on August 25.

Hobbs was due to be sentenced for attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Hobbs is linked to the Billingborough area but police say he may be living rough near the town of Sandy, in Bedfordshire.

You can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously or go online.