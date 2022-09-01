Register
Police hunt for man after missing court for sentencing

Police are hunting for a Billingborough man after he failed to attend court for sentencing.

By Andy Hubbert
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:59 pm
Lincolnshire Police are looking for Bobby Hobbs from Billingborough.
Bobby Hobbs, 42, is wanted after failing to attend court on August 25.

Hobbs was due to be sentenced for attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Hobbs is linked to the Billingborough area but police say he may be living rough near the town of Sandy, in Bedfordshire.

You can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously or go online.

Or call 101 quoting occurrence 22000496045 or email: [email protected]