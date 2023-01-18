Police hunt for prisoner who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston

He was serving time for drug offences.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public for information on the whereabouts of a prisoner who has absconded from HMP North Sea Camp open prison.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Paul Clohessy.

“Clohessy, aged 36, failed to return to HMP North Sea Camp in Freiston, Boston, on 16 January where he was serving a six-year prison sentence for drug offences.

“He is described as white, 5ft, 11, with blue eyes. Blonde hair and is clean shaven.

“He has a scar under his tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo on both arms.

“We believe Clohessy may be in the Merseyside area, potentially Birkenhead.

“If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote incident 278 of 16 January.”