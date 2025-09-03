Police hunt for two wanted on suspicion of attempted murder
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any sightings and information about Sarah Mason, 46, and Matthew Pearson, 28, following an incident on Sunday August 31 in Monks Road, Lincoln.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the property where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.”
Both Sarah Mason and Matthew Pearson are said to have links to Lincoln, Boston and Skegness.
Police advise that if you have seen either of them, or know of their whereabouts, do not approach them but call 999 immediately, quoting incident 373 of August 31.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report details via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.