Police hunt for two wanted on suspicion of attempted murder

Wanted on suspicion of murder. Matthew Pearson or Sarah Mason could be in the Lincoln, Boston or Skegness area, say police. Photo: Lincs Plice

Police are hunting for a man and woman wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left in a critical condition.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any sightings and information about Sarah Mason, 46, and Matthew Pearson, 28, following an incident on Sunday August 31 in Monks Road, Lincoln.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the property where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Sarah Mason and Matthew Pearson are said to have links to Lincoln, Boston and Skegness.

Matthew Pearson. Photo: Lincs Police

Police advise that if you have seen either of them, or know of their whereabouts, do not approach them but call 999 immediately, quoting incident 373 of August 31.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report details via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.