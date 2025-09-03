Police hunt for two wanted on suspicion of attempted murder

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 11:46 BST
Wanted on suspicion of murder. Matthew Pearson or Sarah Mason could be in the Lincoln, Boston or Skegness area, say police. Photo: Lincs Pliceplaceholder image
Police are hunting for a man and woman wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left in a critical condition.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any sightings and information about Sarah Mason, 46, and Matthew Pearson, 28, following an incident on Sunday August 31 in Monks Road, Lincoln.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the property where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

Both Sarah Mason and Matthew Pearson are said to have links to Lincoln, Boston and Skegness.

Matthew Pearson. Photo: Lincs Policeplaceholder image
Police advise that if you have seen either of them, or know of their whereabouts, do not approach them but call 999 immediately, quoting incident 373 of August 31.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report details via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

