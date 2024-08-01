Police hunting for 68-year-old burglar on the run from prison in Boston

Stephen Grimes has gone missing from HMP North Sea Camp. Photo: Lincs Police

A manhunt has ben launched for a 68-year-old convicted burglar who has gone missing from North Sea Camp prison, near Boston.

Stephen Grimes, who is serving a sentence for multiple burglaries at the prison near Fishtoft, was last seen at around 8.30pm last night (Wednesday, July 31).

Grimes was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp earlier today (Thursday August 1) and Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find him.

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and is of a slight build. He has blue eyes, grey hair and has a rose and a mother/father tattoo on his left arm.

He may be wearing a brown leather jacket.

If you see him or know where he may be, get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 12 of August 1.