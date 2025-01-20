Police in hunt for wanted man who is known to visit Mablethorpe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been launched by the police to find a wanted man who is known to visit Mablethorpe quite regularly.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured below, Ashley Till is a 36-year-old who has been recalled to prison after the terms of his parole licence were revoked.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for any information that will help us to locate Till.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is known to visit Mablethorpe and also Lincoln and Cambridgeshire.”

Ashley Till, who is known to visit Mablethorpe, is wanted by police after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

If anyone knows of Till’s whereabouts, or has seen him in recent days, please call the police on 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on your information via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers. Call the charity anonymously and confidentially on 0800 555111 or visit its website and click on the ‘Give Information Anonymously’ section.

When passing on your information, whether it be by phone or online, please make sure that you quote this reference: Incident 179 of 17 January.