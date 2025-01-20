Police in hunt for wanted man who is known to visit Mablethorpe
Pictured below, Ashley Till is a 36-year-old who has been recalled to prison after the terms of his parole licence were revoked.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for any information that will help us to locate Till.
"He is known to visit Mablethorpe and also Lincoln and Cambridgeshire.”
If anyone knows of Till’s whereabouts, or has seen him in recent days, please call the police on 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on your information via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers. Call the charity anonymously and confidentially on 0800 555111 or visit its website and click on the ‘Give Information Anonymously’ section.
When passing on your information, whether it be by phone or online, please make sure that you quote this reference: Incident 179 of 17 January.