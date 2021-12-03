Police ‘increasingly concerned’ over the disappearance of Boston man

Have you seen Andrej?

The 43 year-old man, known as Andrej, was reported missing from his home on November 2.

Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.

He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for help to find Andrej who has been missing for 34 days.

“We are getting increasingly concerned for him and ask anyone who may have seen or heard from him to get in touch.”

If you have seen him or know where he is, you can contact the police by calling 101 quoting incident 306 of 2nd November, or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 306 of 2nd November in the subject line.