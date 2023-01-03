Police investigate after finding five birds of prey dead in a ditch near Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police wildlife crime officers are looking into the discovery of five birds of prey and two magpies found dead in a ditch near Sleaford.

The dead birds found in a ditch at Ewerby Thorpe.

DC Aaron Flint is appealing for witnesses and information following the finding of the dead birds next to a joint of meat.DC Flint said: “The birds were found in a ditch near to Ewerby Thorpe, near Sleaford. It is a bit of an unusual one so I am keeping an open mind as to what has happened."

He had appealed for information on New Year’s Day via social media and explained: “The purpose of the tweet was to see if I can get any witnesses coming forward who may know something about this or could offer an explanation as to what happened."

All birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and many birds of prey have further special protection.

He will be sending the birds off for post mortem and to be tested for poisoning.