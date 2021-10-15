Police investigate burglary at Mablethorpe holiday park

CCTV appeal following Mablethorpe burglary. (Photo: Lincs Police)

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burglary at a rental caravan at the Golden Sands Leisure Site in Quebec Road, Mablethorpe just after 11pm on Friday October 8.

“An iPad, laptop, bag and car keys which were stolen have since been recovered after being abandoned by the suspect.”

If you can assist with his identity, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Email [email protected] - remember to put the reference incident number 538 of 8th October in the subject box.

• Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 538 of 8th October.