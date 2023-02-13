​Police are investigating a suspected arson at a building in Quadring.

Police posted the appeal online on Friday, February 10, asking for anyone with information relating to the incident.

"We are investigating reports of a suspected arson,” a force spokesperson said. “Just before 3am on Friday, February 3, we received reports of a building on fire in Sandy Gate, Quadring.

“Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were also in attendance. Thankfully there were no injuries reported.”

The force said “Inquiries are still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire” which took place at an unoccupied barn.