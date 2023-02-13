Police posted the appeal online on Friday, February 10, asking for anyone with information relating to the incident.
"We are investigating reports of a suspected arson,” a force spokesperson said. “Just before 3am on Friday, February 3, we received reports of a building on fire in Sandy Gate, Quadring.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were also in attendance. Thankfully there were no injuries reported.”
The force said “Inquiries are still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire” which took place at an unoccupied barn.
They added: “We are appealing to the public for any information or if they witnessed any suspicious activity in the area before the incident to get in touch by emailing investigating officer PC Simon Edwards on [email protected]”