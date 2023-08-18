Police investigate theft of 'priceless' and 'historic' items from Lincolnshire church

St Mary's Church, Swineshead. Image: Google

Police are investigating the theft of a number of ‘priceless, historic items’ from a church near Boston.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called out to St Mary’s Church, in Swineshead, recently following a reports of break-in.

This is believed to have occurred some time between 4pm on Tuesday, August 8, and 9am on Wednesday, August 9.

The historic items that were allegedly taken from the church, in Swineshead.

Items taken include an engraved flagon, one silver chalice, one small chalice and plate from communal set, and two silver lids.

Around £250 in cash is also reported to have been taken.

A force spokesperson said: “Historic silver and cash taken from the safe.

“Please keep an eye out for these items at your local pawn or antique shops.

“There may be value in the silver but to the church and the community these are priceless historic items that have been handed down over many years which is something that can not be replaced.