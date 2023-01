Lincolnshire Police are releasing images in an appeal for information from the public about a fight outside a Sleaford nightclub.

Can you help identify this man?

Sleaford Community Beat Manager, PC Martin Derbyshire explained: “We have been conducting enquiries following a fight outside the nightclub in Sleaford in December 2022.

“Three persons have already been spoken to but our efforts to identify the individuals in the images have proved negative.

“If anyone recognises either of the individuals, please get in touch on 101 and quote crime reference number 22000711958.”