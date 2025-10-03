Police investigating four, potentially linked collisions in Lincolnshire renew appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police investigating four, potentially linked collisions in Lincolnshire have renewed their appeal for information.

The incidents reportedly took place on the morning of Friday (September 26), over a period of three-four hours, across the Boston and Alford areas.

It is believed a black Range Rover may have been involved in each incident.

As previously reported, the details are as follows:

At 6.44am, it was reported a male cyclist was knocked off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop in Priory Road, near Boston. The cyclist was ‘seriously injured’ and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said. (Police incident 53 of September 26)

At 8.20am, it was reported a male cyclist was knocked off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop in Maltby le Marsh, near Alford. (Incident 77)

At 8.40am, it was reported an elderly man was knocked over by a vehicle that did not stop in West Street, Alford. It was also said the same vehicle almost collided with a small child at the location. The man suffered ‘minor injuries’, police said. (Incident 79)

At 10.04am, it was reported a cyclist was knocked off their pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop in Bluestone Heath Road, Calceby, near Alford. (Incident 124)

In a statement released today (Friday, October 3), Lincolnshire Police thanked all those who have already come forward with information.

The force also asked for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.

In addition, it asked for a number of specific people to contact them:

A cyclist who was reportedly almost hit in Priory Road, Boston, as part of incident 53.

The cyclist involved in the Maltby le Marsh incident. This person has yet to be identified, the force said.

The parents of the child who was reportedly almost hit in West Street, Alford. The child was said to be wearing a red-and-blue coat.

In addition, a spokesman for the force said: “At around 10.23am, a 13-year-old boy was detained on Hainton Road in Louth. He is currently on bail. We would like to speak to a van driver who we believe may have witnessed a black Range Rover leaving the road during incident 136 of 26 September.”

In previous statements, the force said the 13-year-old boy was from the Boston area and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the relevant incident number.