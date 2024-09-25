Police investigating report of girl threatened with pistol in Ruskington

The junction of West Gate and Manor Street in Ruskington. Photo: Google

Police are investigating after a girl allegedly had a firearm pointed at her in Ruskington

Police say a girl in her mid-teens was coming from the direction of Ruskington Youth Club at around 7.30pm on Monday night (September 23) when she was approached by a white transit van near to the junction of West Gate and Manor Street.

The passenger is reported to have leaned out of the window and shouted at the girl, before pointing something in her direction which resembled a pistol.

She left along West Gate and the van is thought to have travelled in the same direction. She continued home and flagged down a passing police patrol to make a report, after which officers carried out immediate searches of the area.

A force spokesman said: “We are of course treating this information very seriously, and we’re asking for help to identify the van and its owners to take their account of what happened.

“We believe there were a lot of people on the roads in that area at the time this is reported to have happened, and we’re asking people to check dashcam footage and see if it may have captured anything which could help our enquiries. If you have any other information please get in touch.”

Call 101 and ask for the duty Sergeant at Sleaford CID, quoting incident number 458 of September 23; or email [email protected] and quote incident number 458 of September 23 in the subject line.

Or you can report completely anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.