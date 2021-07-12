Police investigating report of sexual assault on young woman in Sleaford

Police incident on Mareham Pastures. Officers stand guard. EMN-211207-114523001

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the report of an attack on a young woman in her 20s who was walking in Mareham Pastures in the early hours of this morning (Monday) at around 2am.

The nature area, next to Southfields estate, has been cordoned off most of the day, with police on guard and a tent shrouding the experts while they examine the area of the reported assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin said: “This is understandably a concerning report. Specially trained officers are supporting the victim and we are working hard on several lines of enquiry. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police incident on Mareham Pastures. Cars parked on Lavender Close. EMN-211207-114446001

“I would urge anyone who may have any information, however insignificant they may think it to be, to contact us. Their information may prove crucial to our investigation.”

the detective added: “We appreciate that a report of this nature, whilst rare, is unsettling for the local community. There will be an increase in police presence in the vicinity, and I would ask anyone walking in the area to please be vigilant.”

You are urged to call 101 and quote incident 66 of July 12 if you can assist with the investigation.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage or anyone who has CCTV around this area.

Police incident on Mareham Pastures EMN-211207-114511001

Police incident on Mareham Pastures. Officers stand guard at the gateway from Lavender Close.. EMN-211207-114535001