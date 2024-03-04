Police investigating series of burglaries and car thefts in Sleaford, Lincoln, Grantham and Stamford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last four days Lincolnshire Police have received reports of 13 successful or attempted break-ins to homes.

On some occasions they have stolen car keys and then stolen vehicles. They have also had reports of people acting suspiciously around homes and vehicles.

There have been four incidents in and around Sleaford this weekend.

Police are investigating 13 reports of car thefts and burglaries. Photo: Lincs Police

On Saturday (March 2) on Ancaster Drive, Sleaford offenders smashed a window to gain entry and search a property. This happened between 1pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, just after 8.40pm, suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Drive in Sleaford. A man was disturbed on a driveway looking into the caller’s vehicles before he ran off. A similar incident was reported at Covel Road, Sleaford at 9.30pm the same day.

There was a burglary at an address on Bridge Street, Marston at around 7.40pm on Saturday when offenders are said to have broken into the house and searched the property.

And there was another report of a burglary between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday morning at an address in Blackthorns, Southfields, Sleaford where doors were forced and the property searched.

There have been further vehicle thefts and burglaries in Lincoln, North Hykeham, Waddington and Stamford over the weekend.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating these offences and have been speaking to victims, carrying out house to house enquiries, collecting CCTV and speaking to people about their concerns.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances and uncover evidence, we’re asking for everyone’s help by reporting anything they think is suspicious. The help of our communities in coming forward with information will assist our investigating officers to identify and stop those responsible."

They added: “We’re unsure at this time if these offences are linked and will be keeping an open mind as our investigations continue.

“We are appealing for anyone who lives in the vicinity of any of these offences to check their doorbell footage or any security footage they may have. We are keen to hear from anyone who has captured vehicles or activity that may be related to these offences. We are also keen to hear from anyone who has information or has seen suspicious activity who has not already reported it to us. There are a number of lines of enquiry our Detectives are pursuing and any footage or information will add to the picture as they investigate these offences.”

There are a number of officers working on these crimes. For the offences in the Lincoln area email [email protected] , for the Sleaford and Grantham offences email [email protected] and for the Sleaford offences it is [email protected].