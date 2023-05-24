Police investigating thefts targeting high performance vehicles in Scotter and Laughton

Lincolnshire Police are investigating thefts that seem to be targeting high performance vehicles in the West Lindsey areas after reports of three incidents in two days.

The first incident was reported to have taken place in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday (May 17) at an address in Laughton, where a lock on a door was tampered with, but the perpetrator was disturbed by the homeowners. Nothing was stolen on this occasion. Incident 13 of 17 May relates.

The following day, a property in Scotter was targeted, but the offenders were also disturbed by the homeowner. Incident 33 of 18 May relates.

That same night, a blue Audi Quattro S3 was stolen from another address in Scotter between 2.15am and 4.40am. Incident 44 of 18 May relates.

The force is now warning residents to be extra vigilant in keeping their vehicles secure.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of three incidents in two days last week. In each case, the properties targeted all had high value and high performance, and the locks on the doors to the homes tampered with or forced.

“We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and people responsible for each incident, but we are considering whether they are linked.”

The force is appealing to anyone who may have been driving along any main roads nearby during those times to check dashcam footage to see if it captured any other vehicles on the road.

You are also urged to report any suspicious activity, such as someone filming or watching your property or vehicle, or an unrecognised vehicle repeatedly driving through a neighbourhood.

If you have any information relating to these incidents, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number. You can also send information to police anonymously by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you currently own or have a high performance car, Lincolnshire Police has released this security advice:

Lock your vehicle – Locking your vehicle, even when filling up or parked on your drive, and check you haven’t left any windows or the sunroof open. If your vehicle has wing mirrors that fold in automatically when locked, make sure you lock it properly. Criminal gangs are looking for vehicles like these where the wing mirrors are still out because it is clear to them that the vehicle has been left unlocked. Keep the keys safe – Vehicles today are by and large more difficult to steal than ever, unless the thief can access your key or fob to clone them. Keep your keys safe, out of view when at home, and away from your front door. It’s not uncommon for car keys to be stolen from inside your home by thieves fishing for them with a stick and hook through the letterbox. Keyless entry – Cars with keyless entry unlock automatically when the key comes within a short distance of the car. This can be from inside a pocket or bag. If you have to push a button on your car key to open your car, you don't have keyless entry. Keyless car theft or 'relay theft' is when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by. This unlocks the car and starts the ignition. Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it’s inside your home. This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car. Fit good in-car security locks – Bear in mind that built-in steering locks aren’t necessarily thief-proof. Many can be forced and broken. Fitting a Sold Secure steering wheel, gear lever or clutch pedal security device can give your vehicle added protection.

How to protect your keyless entry car