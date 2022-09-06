Police investigating vehicle thefts in Sleaford area

Police appeal after car thefts in Sleaford area.

The latest incident relates to a report that a white Ford Transit van was stolen from West Road in Ruskington at around 3am on Monday morning (September 5).

The registration of the vehicle which was stolen is OV59 FTT and Incident 46 of September 5 relates to it if you contact the police with information.

In a separate incident, a black Audi A4 with the registration FT61 VXZ, was reported stolen from the car park of The Red Lion in Newton at around 8.05pm on Sunday September 4. Incident 448 of 4 September relates.

The force also received a report that two vehicles had been stolen from an address in Boston Road in Sleaford on September 2. The vehicles were a grey Mercedes BlueTEC with the registration number FY15 LHX, and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro, registration number LR18 KNO. They were stolen at some point between August 25 and September 2. Incident 306 of September 2 relates.

A police spokesman said: “At this point we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and those responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of the thefts taking place, or may have information which could help our investigation, or could share CCTV or dashcam of the incidents.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the days leading up to the thefts.”

They also reminded people to keep their vehicles secure, take their valuables with them, and keep keys in a safe place. More vehicle crime prevention advice can be found here: https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft/

If you have information which may be able to help with the police’s enquiries, you should call 101 quoting the relevant incident number or email: [email protected] including the relevant incident number in the subject line.