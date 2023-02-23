The man’s body was found on the ground near the former Job Centre.

A photo of the former Job Centre building in Boston, taken earlier this year.

A force spokesperson said today (Thursday): “We are investigating an unexplained death after a man was located deceased in Boston town centre.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was located on the ground near the former job centre at around 9.15am today, Thursday 23 February.”

Police have put a cordon in place while they carry out their investigation.

The former Job Centre is located just off Lincoln Lane, adjacent to the police station.

DI Richard Nethercott commented: “We would ask that people do not speculate as to what has happened as at this stage it is unclear.

"We will release further information when we have carried out our inquiries.”

