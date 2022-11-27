Lincolnshire Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order across the county following an increase in reports of hare coursing in the area.

Lincolnshire Police

Under the order, issued yesterday (Saturday), it gives officers more powers to deal with potential hare coursing issues and suspected hare coursers will be required to leave Lincolnshire when stopped by police officers.

The order began at 12.05pm on Saturday and is in place for 48 hours until Monday. Anyone returning to the county faces arrest.

A police statement said: “Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact us immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

“It is important that people do not confront those hare coursing, or put themselves at risk.

