Police issue advice after spate of thefts from tool sheds and vehicles

Skegness police have issued some crime prevention advice after a spate of thefts across the county.

According to the Force, there have been several thefts of power tools and other property from outbuildings and vehicles.

Tips for protecting your property include:

Consider fitting a good quality closed shackle padlock along with a shed alarm.

Use ground anchors to secure large items like ride on mowers and quad bikes. In addition, fit a vibration alarm to said items.

Use a good quality chain and padlock to secure all power tools together to make it difficult to transport.

If selling items on social media, please do not take photographs of the item outside your property and do not disclose your address. If possible, choose a location that is covered by CCTV to meet the potential buyer.

Mark your property with visible markings.

For further information, contact the two-crime prevention tactical advisors: [email protected] and [email protected].

You can also find out more about crime prevention here: