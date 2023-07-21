Police issue advice following a spate of burglaries in the Boston area

Police are issuing advice about crime prevention after a spate of burglaries in the Boston area. Stock image

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Ahead of the school summer holidays, we are reminding Boston residents of the risks of burglary after 17 incidents were reported over the last two months.

“Between 8 May and 5 July, there were 14 burglaries reported in Boston, one in Frampton, one in Leverton and one in Fishtoft.

“Last month we launched our campaign, Beating Burglary Together, in which DCI Jo Fortune said, “We hope the summer brings us some lovely weather, but it also brings some challenges and risks. Open doors and windows leave homes vulnerable to reach in or sneak in opportunistic burglaries; these are the offences where it’s so easy to mitigate the risk simply by locking up and not leaving anything tempting on show.”

The spokesperson continued: “Setting off on holiday? Before you go, think about any visual indications that your home is empty. For example, is your mail visible and likely to pile up on your doormat? Have you left your bin out for collection? You may have a neighbour who can bring your bins in and keep an eye out for your home and you can do the same in return.