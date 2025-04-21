Police issue dispersal notice after complaints about car meet on Skegness seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At a crucial start to the season for Skegness businesses, Lincolnshire Police were forced to issue a dispersal notice along the seafront on Easter Sunday after numerous complaints from the public regarding vehicles driving at excessive speed, doing donuts, revving engines and playing loud music in one of the main car parks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order was put in place until the early hours of Monday morning to prevent groups of people gathering.

It covered Princes Parade, Grand Parade, South Parade, North Parade and all streets running between Roman Bank/Richmond Drive and the Sea front, Skegness, including all public car parks and seafront car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the activity on what has been a busy Bank Holiday in the resort was causing distress to members of the public, as well as a danger to those in the area.

Police received numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour in a seafront car park.

"Reports also included information that families who had parked towards the rear of the car park were unable to leave as the cars were blocking them in,” a statement reads.

“This behaviour was unacceptable and the dispersal order will mean the gathering can be dispersed to limit the impact on the public, and prevent potential harm or crime and disorder.”

Officers remained on the scene and also had the police drone up monitoring the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Byford was at the scene but also said it was a shame something more positive did not come from the meet.

"From what I saw, the young people at the event were well-behaved, simply enjoying the chance to showcase their vehicles — something many of us did at their age, myself included,” he said. “Perhaps instead of working against them, the police could look to work with them and channel that enthusiasm positively. “In a town with many far more urgent and pressing issues, passionate young car enthusiasts are the least of our problems.”

Local businesses welcomed the general influx of visitors. Honor Stead has a personalised gift and toy kiosk near the Clock Tower. “It’s been really busy – we’ve had a good weekend,” she said. “It’s great to see the town alive again, with lots of families out enjoying Easter weekend.”