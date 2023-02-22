Lincolnshire Police have responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Boston.

A dispersal order is now in place for the town centre area, until 11.59pm tonight (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for the force said yesterday at 4pm: “It was put in place after we received several reports of groups of men verbally abusing and harassing others in the town centre.

Inspector Deb Charlesworth commented: "This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will act accordingly.”

“The dispersal order gives officers the power to ask a group of two or more people to leave the dispersal area if they are committing anti-social behaviour, or if we believe they may, or are likely to, cause a nuisance to someone else.”

He added: "We would urge members of the public to continue reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101.

"Always call 999 in an emergency."

