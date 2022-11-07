Lincolnshire Police.

The 48-hour order was put in place at 11.55am on Saturday for the Boston, North Kesteven, South Kesteven and South Holland areas.

A police spokesperson said: “South Holland is one of the most hare coursed areas in the country.

"The area routinely sees considerably more incidents of hare coursing compared to other districts in Lincolnshire.

"Recent calls for service indicate an increase in number of calls relating to this crime type.

Advertisement

“In considering the wider community, landowners and members of the rural community should be expected to be able to enjoy their property and community without fear of being involved in or witnessing such antisocial behaviour and violence.