Police issue dispersal orders to teenage boys in Boston following anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order is in place in Boston town centre following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents involving youths.

Police have issued seven dispersal order notices to teenage boys in Boston following a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The boys, all under the age of 16, were handed notices and told to leave the area after the 36-hour dispersal order was put in place in and around Boston town centre at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “The dispersal order was enforced following several anti-social behaviour incidents in the town in which a group of around 20 children under 16 were believed to have been involved.

"These incidents include where a traffic cone was thrown at a man in the Market Place on 19 September.

Sergeant Kate Odlin added: “These youths have been seen hanging around the town centre and have been verbally abusive and causing issues with some people.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated.

“While we understand that the dispersal order being enforced may have alarmed some local residents, it has been enforced to target those youths who have been misbehaving. We are working with partner agencies including Boston Borough Council on prevention and intervention.

“We are checking CCTV and we have identified some of those involved and they will be spoken with in due course. We believe the seven youths who were issued dispersal notices and were told to leave the area may have been involved in the acts of anti-social behaviour and we are continuing our investigations.

The spokesperson added: “The dispersal order remains in place. Any youths in the area who we suspect may cause anti-social behaviour or who are causing an issue will be asked to leave the town.”

The order includes John Adams Way, Horncastle Road, Norfolk Street, Fydell Street, The railway track alongside Asda, Lister Way, Notable West Street, Market Place, Sleaford Road to Liquor Pond Street and the area within.