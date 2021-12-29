Police issue second order banning suspected hare coursers from Lincolnshire

Suspected hare coursers will be ordered to leave the county and not come back or face arrest. EMN-211229-141740001

This second dispersal order has been authorised from 1.05pm today, (Wednesday December 29) meaning anyone suspected of hare coursing will be rquired to leave the county or face arrest.

A police statement said today: “This is due to the number of reports of hare coursing reports we are receiving.“

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first dispersal order was issued on Monday, December 27 and lasted for 48 hours.

In issuing the latest order, the force warns: “Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact us immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

“It’s important people don’t confront people hare coursing or put themselves at risk.

“Anyone with reports that are not happening here and now are asked to contact us on 101.