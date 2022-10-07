Police issue warning of new scam offering discounts on energy bills
Lincolnshire Police are warning residents of a new scam offering discounts on energy bills.
They are asking the public to be vigilant if they receive emails and texts claiming to offer the discounts.
The message will read: "GOVUK: You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here". Clicking on the link takes you to a webpage where you'll be asked to fill in your personal and financial details.
Forward texts to 7726 or report emails to Action Fraud.