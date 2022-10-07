Register
Police issue warning of new scam offering discounts on energy bills

Lincolnshire Police are warning residents of a new scam offering discounts on energy bills.

By Chrissie Redford
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:53 pm
A new scam has been reported offering energy discounts.

They are asking the public to be vigilant if they receive emails and texts claiming to offer the discounts.

The message will read: "GOVUK: You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here". Clicking on the link takes you to a webpage where you'll be asked to fill in your personal and financial details.

Forward texts to 7726 or report emails to Action Fraud.