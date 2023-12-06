Police issue warnings and advice after string of burglaries targeting jewellery and cash in North Kesteven villages

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a potential series of six burglaries in North Kesteven villages and issuing warnings to householders.

The incidents happened over the weekend of November 17 to 20 when burglaries were reported in Carlton Le Moorland (three incidents), Metheringham, Dunston and Bassingham, all in residential village locations.

A police spokesman said that the intruders got into the homes, or attempted to break in, by smashing or forcing a window, or attacking a rear UPVC door.

Cash and jewellery were targeted.

The spokesman added: “We are engaging with residents ahead of the Christmas period and encouraging communities to look out for their neighbours’ homes, especially if they are away during the festive season.

“We are also reminding people of the potential pitfalls of advertising goods for sale on social media especially expensive items such as jewellery or watches. Even without your address in the post, criminals may be able to piece together information about where you live.”

Officers are offering information on protecting your home: https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/ This includes information on window and door security, a checklist for leaving your home secure, property marking and other home security tips.