Lincolnshire Police are planning to use all of their remaining savings to prevent catastrophic job cuts.

The force faced losing up to 200 police officers and 200 support staff without extra funding.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said that the necessary job cuts to balance the budget would have left the force unable to provide “adequate services” to the public.

This means the force will be able to maintain its current levels of service for now, but it will them financially vulnerable next year.

The worst-case scenario would have reduced police officer numbers from 1,200 to 1,000 and cut staff by 20 per cent.

The reserves will be used to maintain its current staff levels and fill urgent vacancies, which have been growing due to the uncertainty.

Talks continue with the Home Office about providing long-term financial security for the force, which says it is the lowest funded per person in the country.

MPs have raised concerns that the force could be the first in the country to go effectively “bankrupt” by issuing a Section 114 notice unless the funding formula is changed.

Chief Constable Gibson said: “We continue to have productive and positive conversations with the Home Office and look forward to meeting with the new Policing Minister Sarah Jones to discuss our funding situation and the need for long-term stability – a discussion that will hopefully be possible soon.

“As a result of our exploration of an operating model that would have to reduce staff numbers by 20 per cent and officer numbers by around 200 to 1,000 in order to meet our budget gaps, it is evident that this model would not allow the delivery of adequate services to the public of Lincolnshire.

“As such, I have agreed with PCC Marc Jones that we will pause on making any reductions and will use our limited remaining funds to maintain our current levels of service and recruit into roles of essential need, as the service is already strained due to vacancies we have been holding while we await clarity on finances.

“There is more to say to communities in Lincolnshire but, for now, until myself and the PCC have been able to meet with the Policing Minister and other stakeholders to discuss further details, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.

“I know that the level of policing delivered to people in this county is of the utmost importance to them and I will update with more information as soon as possible.”