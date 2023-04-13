Police launch appeal after man in 70s assaulted at Pilgrim Hospital Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to an assault at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police.

The incident took place near the disabled car parking spaces located towards the entrances of A&E and outpatients.

A white man in his late 50s/early 60s with short grey hair, wearing dark trousers, and a grey jacket used his walking stick to hit a man in the face, police have said.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was wearing a light blue shirt, with a grey overtop, and dark trousers.

The incident is now almost a month old, having taken place on Tuesday, March 14, at about 2.45pm.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are launching this appeal now as we have exhausted all other lines of enquiry and want to bring the suspect to justice.”

