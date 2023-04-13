Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
30 minutes ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Police launch appeal after man in 70s assaulted at Pilgrim Hospital Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to an assault at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police.

The incident took place near the disabled car parking spaces located towards the entrances of A&E and outpatients.

A white man in his late 50s/early 60s with short grey hair, wearing dark trousers, and a grey jacket used his walking stick to hit a man in the face, police have said.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was wearing a light blue shirt, with a grey overtop, and dark trousers.

Most Popular

The incident is now almost a month old, having taken place on Tuesday, March 14, at about 2.45pm.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are launching this appeal now as we have exhausted all other lines of enquiry and want to bring the suspect to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by contacting [email protected] and quoting the number 23000163658.