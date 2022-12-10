Police launch Christmas drink drive campaign in Lincolnshire after three die in drink/drugs related incidents

Police have launched a new road safety campaign for the festive period after three people died and 39 were seriously injured on Lincolnshire roads with drink and/or drugs listed as a contributing factor.

The Christmas Drink Drive Campaign has been launched.

With the usual Christmas parties, the World Cup matches taking place during the build up to Christmas, and New Year, the Force is expecting people to be socialising more and more.

Extra enforcement activity will be taking place on the county’s roads throughout December, with more patrols and checkpoints in select locations where officers will be conducting drink and drug tests.

Inspector Jason Baxter said: “We know that people will want to get out and celebrate.

"We don’t want to stop you having fun, but please do so safely. Consider making other arrangements to get home, the cost of a taxi or the inconvenience of having to pick up your vehicle the next day is a much better alternative to facing the penalties of being arrested.

”"We hear a lot of people saying that police are just out there trying to arrest drink drivers and we should be catching ‘real criminals’.

"Our main priority continues to be making our county, and our roads, safer.

"Over the last year three people died and 39 people were seriously injured in Lincolnshire, with drink and/or drugs listed as a contributing factor.

"Our job is to try to reduce this number, and if this campaign makes people think twice about getting out there and drink or drug driving that’s the whole point.

“Drug-driving is becoming more widespread and what people don’t realise is that drugs can stay in your blood stream for up to 28 days. "Taking drink and drugs impairs your ability to do things, including driving. If you drink or drug-drive you are more likely to be involved in a collision. This is why we take a zero-tolerance policy to drink and drug driving. “

The police are asking the public to support our campaign, by downloading the graphics here and sharing them on personal social media channels with friends, family, and colleagues.

Anyone with concerns about anybody who is driving under the influence, should call us on 101 (or 999 if they are posing an imminent danger).

